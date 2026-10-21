Kalpataru Projects International  bags orders worth Rs 2,349 cr

NEW DELHI, Oct 21: Kalpataru Projects International on Wednesday said it has secured new work orders worth Rs 2,349 crore.

In a statement, the company said it has secured EPC orders in transmission and distribution (T&D) and buildings and factories (B&F) segments in the domestic market. The company's MD & CEO Manish Mohnot said, "Driven by this strong momentum, our year-to-date order inflows for FY27 have crossed Rs 22,000 crore, positioning us exceptionally well for sustainable future growth."

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) offers EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) solutions across diverse sectors, including power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and treatment, railways, oil and gas infrastructure, urban mobility, highways and airports. (PTI)