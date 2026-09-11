Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / State / Kalakote Sub Treasury Cashier suspended following arrest by ACB

Kalakote Sub Treasury Cashier suspended following arrest by ACB

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Sept 10: The Finance Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has placed Khadam Hussain, Cashier, Sub Treasury Kalakote, under suspension with immediate effect following his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) pending a detailed inquiry into...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:18 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: The Finance Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has placed Khadam Hussain, Cashier, Sub Treasury Kalakote, under suspension with immediate effect following his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) pending a detailed inquiry into his conduct.

“Consequent upon the arrest of Khadam Hussain, Cashier, Sub-Treasury Kalakote, by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and pending detailed inquiry into his conduct, Khadam Hussain, Cashier, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect,” read an order issued by Director General, Accounts and Treasuries, Finance Department.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra