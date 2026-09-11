Kalakote Sub Treasury Cashier suspended following arrest by ACB

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: The Finance Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has placed Khadam Hussain, Cashier, Sub Treasury Kalakote, under suspension with immediate effect following his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) pending a detailed inquiry into his conduct.

“Consequent upon the arrest of Khadam Hussain, Cashier, Sub-Treasury Kalakote, by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and pending detailed inquiry into his conduct, Khadam Hussain, Cashier, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect,” read an order issued by Director General, Accounts and Treasuries, Finance Department.