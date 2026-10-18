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Home / State / K K Gandhi to participate in Evana Art’s exhibition in Jamshedpur

K K Gandhi to participate in Evana Art’s exhibition in Jamshedpur

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Oct 17: Eminent artist from Jammu and Kashmir, K. K. Gandhi, will participate in a grand art exhibition being organised by Evana Art to mark its 10th anniversary at Hotel Alcor, Jamshedpur. The exhibition will bring together...

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Daily Excelsior
04:18 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Eminent artist from Jammu and Kashmir, K. K. Gandhi, will participate in a grand art exhibition being organised by Evana Art to mark its 10th anniversary at Hotel Alcor, Jamshedpur.

The exhibition will bring together around 80 eminent artists from across India, celebrating a decade of artistic expression and promoting contemporary Indian art.

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Gandhi has been specially invited to showcase two of his paintings at the exhibition and conduct a live painting demonstration.

His participation will provide art lovers and visitors an opportunity to witness his artistic skills, creative vision and painting techniques firsthand.

The exhibition will feature a curated collection of artworks representing diverse artistic styles, themes and contemporary creative practices. It aims to provide a common platform for artists to showcase their work, exchange ideas and interact with art enthusiasts and collectors.

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