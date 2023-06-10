Justice Wasim visits Kupwara, reviews functioning of District Court Complex

Excelsior Correspondent

KUPWARA, June 10: Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Judge High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (Administrative Judge district Kupwara) Saturday visited the District Court Complex Kupwara and reviewed the ongoing construction work.

On his arrival, the Administrative Judge was warmly welcomed by Principal District & Session Judge Kupwara, Shazia Tabasum; Additional Session Judge Kupwara, Khem Raj Sharma; Additional Session Judge Handwara, Umi Kulsoom; CJM Handwara, Vishesh Pharihar; Sub Judge Kupwara (Secretary DLSA), Manzoor Ahmad Khan; Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray; SSP Kupwara, Yougal Manhas; Munsiff Kupwara, Munsiff Sogam, Munsiff Tangdar, Munsiff Handwara, besides, President Bar Association Shafiq Ahmad Shah, members of Bar Association Kupwara and other officers of administration.

On the occasion, Guard of honour was presented to the chief guest by the district police Kupwara.

Thereafter, construction work of the court building was brushed up and the executing agency was given instructions for the speedy completion of the work.

Later, Justice Nargal called up a meeting with the heads of District Administration and stressed upon them to provide all required infrastructure like electricity, seating arrangements for the litigants, water facility, installation of CCTV Cameras, Solar system, renovation of court buildings etc at District Judiciary so that the judicial officers do not face any difficulty in dispensing justice.

A separate meeting was also held with judicial officers of district Kupwara and instructions were conveyed to them to mitigate the problems of poor litigants by providing speedy justice to them.

Justice Wasim also held meeting with the bar members and paid attention to their problems and assured for placing their concern before the relevant wings.

Afterwards the Administrative Judge visited Handwara Court complex and issues pertaining to court building, lawyers chambers, litigants shed and residential quarters of the judicial officers were taken up with the Administration.