Justice V Kameswar Rao takes oath as Chief Justice of Patna High Court

PATNA, Sept 13: Justice V Kameswar Rao was sworn in as the chief justice of the Patna High Court on Sunday by Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain.

The oath-taking ceremony at the Lok Bhavan was attended by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and other dignitaries.

Born on August 7, 1965, Justice Rao did his graduation with honours in Geography and LLB from Delhi University in 1987 and 1990, respectively. He was enrolled as an advocate in March 1991 with the Bar Council of Delhi and practised in the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, and Central Administrative Tribunal's principal bench in New Delhi.

Advertisement

He was designated a senior advocate by the Delhi High Court in 2010. He was elevated as an additional judge on August 17, 2013 and became a permanent judge on March 18, 2015. He completed his law course from Delhi University.

In June 2024, Justice Rao was transferred to the Karnataka High Court, where he also served as its acting chief justice before his return to Delhi in July 2025. (PTI)