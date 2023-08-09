Justice Tashi inspects Child Care Institutions, observations home at Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 9: In pursuit of providing a secure and nurturing environment for every child, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge, Executive Chairman of J&K Legal Services Authority, and Chairman of Juvenile Justice Committee of High Court of J&K and Ladakh today undertook a comprehensive visit to various Child Care Institutions (CCIs) and observation home for women in distress in the Samba district.

During the visit, Justice Tashi Rabstan toured facilities including Parisha Home for Girls and Palash Home for Boys in Samba, along with the Observation Home for women in distress. Justice Tashi Rabstan conducted thorough inspections, reviewing the amenities and services provided to the residents.

Justice Rabstan gave onspot directions to district administration to establish library, recreational room, enhanced mess facilities within the institution, weekly visits by a female doctor to the Home and the construction of a secure boundary wall around the premises to ensure the safety and security of the inmates.

Furthermore, an awareness program was hosted by the District Legal Services Authority Samba at Parisha Home for Girls, where Justice Tashi Rabstan presided over the proceedings. He interacted with the female inmates, addressing their queries and concerns while emphasizing the need for their involvement in community activities and engagement with local schools. The Senior Superintendent of Police Samba was directed to assign a female security constable to ensure the safety and well-being of the female inmates at Parisha Home.

The day concluded with patriotic activities performed by the inmates of Parisha Home, including group dances, solo songs, and speeches, commemorating the 75th year of Indian Independence.

The event was attended by esteemed members of the judiciary, including Addl. Sessions Judge Samba and Chief Judicial Magistrate Samba, as well as officers from the District Administration Samba. The proceedings were facilitated by Hitesh Sharma, Panel Advocate of DLSA Samba.

Meanwhile, District Legal Services Authority Samba organized a legal awareness program at Govt. Hr. Sec. School Purmandal, Samba. The program was inaugurated by Yesh Pal Kotwal, Chairman of District Legal Services Authority Samba.

During the program varied topics were covered topics like ‘Maintenance under Section 125 CrPC’ and ‘Right to Education.’

A debate competition on the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) was also held, with Versha Anthal, Assistant Legal Aid Defence Counsel Samba, acting as the resource person.