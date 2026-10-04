Justice Sanjeev visits Child Care Institutions

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 3: Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority today visited "Palaash" (Children Home for Boys) and "Pareesha" (Children Home for Girls) at Nishat, to take stock of the facilities being provided to the children in these Homes.

On his arrival at Pareesha, Justice Sanjeev Kumar was accorded warm welcome by the District Child Protection officer Srinagar, CWC Srinagar Chairperson, Superintendent, Pareesha and staff of the homes.

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Justice Sanjeev Kumar interacted with children staying there and enquired about their studies and other activities of interest. The DCPO, Superintendent Pareesha informed Justice Sanjeev Kumar about the various upgraded facilities provided at Pareesha like improved Computer room, open gym, and facility of evening Tutor.

The Home for Boys "Palaash" situated adjoining to Pareesha was also inspected where boys of different age groups were present. Similar facilities were available in the said Home. During an interaction with the children both at "Palaash" and "Pareesha", Justice Sanjeev Kumar was informed that they are being provided with nutritious and satisfactory meals, educational and health facilities. They further informed that they are being provided with books as well as sports equipment.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar gave some onspot directions to the DCPO, Superintendent of these Homes to provide all required facilities to the children in Home and to involve IMHANS for mental health psycho social camps and for referrals in case of any severity.

Thereafter, Justice Sanjeev Kumar visited Observation Home Harwan, Srinagar and inspected the facilities being provided to the inmates. While interacting with inmates of the Home, Justice Sanjeev Kumar issued necessary directions to the management for ensuring that the facilities are maintained and the needs of the inmates are duly attended to.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar appreciated the efforts of the Social Welfare Department in ensuring satisfactory services and care for children, while maintaining cleanliness and the required standards of living in the child-care institutions.

He directed the authorities to organize district and UT-level programmes on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, with the active involvement of District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs), District Social Welfare Offices, Department of Education and relevant stakeholders.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar further emphasized leveraging the technical expertise and long-standing collaboration of UNICEF with the J&K Legal Services Authority (JKLSA) to strengthen awareness, prevention, child-friendly responses, and effective implementation of the POCSO framework across the Union Territory.