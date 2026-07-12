Justice Sanjeev Kumar lays foundation stone for court complex at Mahanpur

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 11: Chief Justice (Acting), High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Sanjeev Kumar, today laid the foundation stone for new court complex at Mahanpur, marking another significant milestone towards strengthening of judicial infrastructure in Kathua district.

The foundation stone laying ceremony at Mahanpur was held in presence of Deputy Commissioner, Kathua Rajesh Sharma; Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua Mohita Sharma; judicial officers, officers of the civil administration, members of the Bar and other dignitaries.

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Later, the acting Chief Justice inaugurated the newly constructed court complex at Basohli in presence of Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Judge High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and Administrative Judge for District Kathua; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Basholi Pankaj Bagotra; President Bar Association Kathua and Hiranagar, judicial officers, members of the Bar and officers of the civil administration.

The inaugural ceremony commenced with the unveiling of the commemorative plaque by Justice Sanjeev Kumar, followed by an inspection and visit of the newly constructed court complex and its various facilities and amenities.

Delivering the keynote address, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, reiterated the commitment of the High Court towards strengthening the judicial institutions through creation of adequate and modern infrastructure. He observed that, being a son of the soil, he had made earnest efforts to ensure judicial development in his home district by providing the judiciary with the requisite basic infrastructure for efficient functioning and effective justice delivery.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar further observed that these endeavours attained fruition owing to the collective efforts and cooperation extended by the people and civil administration of Basohli and District Kathua. He also placed on record his appreciation for the invaluable support and cooperation extended by the Registrar General, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, in facilitating and overseeing the execution of various infrastructural projects undertaken in the district.

Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Administrative Judge for District Kathua, in his special address, appreciated the vision and commitment of the Acting Chief Justice towards judicial infrastructural development in District Kathua.

He observed that during the last two years the district had witnessed remarkable growth in judicial infrastructure, including the inauguration of court complexes at Kathua, Hiranagar and Basholi, laying of the foundation stone for the court complex at Mahanpur, besides inauguration of Lawyers' Chambers at Kathua and Judicial Quarters in the district.

Justice Rajnesh Oswal remarked that while the Chief Justice (Acting) had sown the seeds of this infrastructural transformation, he had merely been fortunate to reap the fruits of the initiatives already undertaken by him for the district.

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kathua Jatinder Singh Jamwal observed that the district had witnessed the inauguration of Court Complexes at Kathua, Hiranagar and now Basholi, thereby substantially strengthening the justice delivery system and facilitating greater access to justice for the litigant public.

President, Bar Association Basholi Shub Kumar, also addressed the gathering and expressed gratitude to the High Court for providing modern judicial infrastructure in the region for the benefit of litigants, members of the Bar and the general public.

The vote of thanks was presented by Bhanu Bhasin. The proceedings of the programme were conducted by Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Kathua, Urvashi Raina, who acted as the Master of Ceremonies for the occasion.