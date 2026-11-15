Justice Sanjeev for sustained rehabilitation framework for children living in institutional care

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 14: Justice Sanjeev Kumar of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Executive Chairman of the J&K Legal Services Authority, today called for a sustained rehabilitation framework for children living in institutional care, stressing that their responsibility towards them must extend beyond providing shelter, food and basic education to securing their long-term educational and social rehabilitation.

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Raising concerns over the future of children after they complete Class 12, Justice Kumar emphasised the need for a coordinated support system involving Government departments and non-Governmental organisations to ensure that they have access to higher education and opportunities to build independent lives.

"What will happen to them after the 12th standard? What about their further education?" he asked, underlining the need for collective discussions and sustained efforts to secure their future.

Justice Kumar was speaking at a function organised at Palash and Paresha, Ishber, Nishat, here.

He said children living in institutional care, including those affected by poverty and social backwardness, deserved the same opportunities, facilities and living standards as other children.

Their development, he said, should encompass quality education, healthcare, sports, recreational facilities and cultural activities.

Referring to his visit to the institution about a month ago, Justice Kumar said he had interacted with the children and assessed their living conditions, dietary arrangements, bedding, healthcare facilities and educational requirements.

During the visit, he identified certain shortcomings, including the need for digital boards and better opportunities for sports and cultural activities.

He said subsequent efforts had been made in coordination with Government departments and NGOs to address these requirements.

He said the objective was to ensure that children living in institutional care did not feel deprived or different from their more privileged peers and had opportunities to pursue their interests.

"These children also have the right to live like other children, wear good clothes and pursue their interests. If a child wants to play cricket, he should have a cricket kit, a bat and a ball," he said.

He added that bicycles had also been provided to two children to fulfil their wish to ride them.