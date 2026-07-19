Justice Sanjeev chairs awareness prog on NALSA DAWN scheme

Excelsior Correspondent

PULWAMA, July 18:: Acting Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh & Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority, Sanjeev Kumar, in presence of Justice, Sanjay Dhar, Administrative Judge, District Pulwama today presided over an awareness programme on NALSA DAWN (Drug Awareness and Wellness Navigation) Scheme, 2025 and Drug Abuse and Its Illicit Trafficking at Government Degree College (Boys), Pulwama.

The programme was organized by the District Legal Services Authority, Pulwama under the aegis of J&K Legal Services Authority.

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On arrival, the Acting Chief Justice along with the Administrative Judge was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the police contingent of District Pulwama at Government Degree College (Boys), Pulwama. The programme formally commenced with the inauguration of the Legal Literacy Club at the college.

In his presidential address, the Acting Chief Justice lauded the efforts of DLSA Pulwama and J&K LSA for organizing such programmes which are the need of the hour. He impressed upon the audience, especially the youth, to follow the golden principle of "Prevention is Better than Cure". He stated that drug abuse has become a grave threat to the society and collective efforts are required to save the younger generation.

Delivering the welcome address, Malik Shabir Ahmad, Principal District & Sessions Judge & Chairman DLSA Pulwama, highlighted the importance of spreading legal awareness and community outreach to effectively combat the drug abuse.

The Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, elaborated on the theme of the programme and the objectives of the NALSA DAWN Scheme, 2025. He emphasized the role of Legal Services Institutions in creating a drug-free society through awareness, counseling and rehabilitation.

Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, Dr. Basharat Qayoom assured full administrative support for awareness, prevention and rehabilitation campaigns in the district.

An address by the Psychiatrist, Dr. Umer was held, wherein the psychological, social and health consequences of substance abuse were discussed. The expert highlighted the initiatives of the government, including dedicated de-addiction centres in all hospitals of J&K and notified helpline numbers for easy access by the affected persons and their families.

This was followed by a special address by the Administrative Judge, District Pulwama, who underlined the need for coordinated efforts by the judiciary, administration, educational institutions and civil society to eradicate the menace of drugs.

Later, the Acting Chief Justice and the Administrative Judge visited the District Court Complex, Pulwama and laid the foundation stone for the Lawyers' Chambers besides inaugurating the e-Sewa Kendra for providing accessible and citizen-friendly legal services.

Subsequently, the Acting Chief Justice had an exclusive meeting with the district administration followed by an interaction with the Judicial Officers of Pulwama.

Later, an interaction with the members of the Bar Association, Pulwama was also held where the issues related to legal aid and access to justice were discussed.

During the programme, M.K Sharma, Registrar General, Rajiv Gupta, Registrar Vigilance from the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Shazia Tabassum, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, Registrar Rules, Registrar Judicial, Joint Registrar Protocol from the High Court of J&K and Ladkakh and other officers of Pulwama district were also present.