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Home / Videos / Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati Sworn In as Chief Justice of J&K, Ladakh High Court

Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati Sworn In as Chief Justice of J&K, Ladakh High Court

Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath of office to Justice Bhati at the Shalimar...

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Daily Excelsior
05:16 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath of office to Justice Bhati at the Shalimar Auditorium of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Kashmir.

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