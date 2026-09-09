Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati Sworn In as Chief Justice of J&K, Ladakh High Court
Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath of office to Justice Bhati at the Shalimar...
Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath of office to Justice Bhati at the Shalimar Auditorium of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Kashmir.
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