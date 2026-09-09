Justice Pushpendra Bhati Sworn In As Chief Justice Of J&K And Ladakh High Court

Srinagar, Sep 9: Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati was sworn-in as the chief justice of the high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday.

Justice Bhati was administered the oath of office by Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh V K Saxena here.

Saxena is currently holding additional charge as LG of Jammu and Kashmir as incumbent Manoj Sinha is on leave.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, judges of high court and subordinate courts were present at the oath taking ceremony.

The Centre notified the appointment of Justice Bhati as chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on September 5.

Justice Bhati took over from Justice Sanjeev Kumar, who was officiating as the acting chief justice.

The Supreme Court collegium had recommended Justice Bhati as the chief justice. He was earlier serving as a judge of the Rajasthan High Court.