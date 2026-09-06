Justice Pushpendra Bhati Appointed Chief Justice Of J&K And Ladakh High Court

NEW DELHI, Sep 6: The Central government on Saturday cleared the appointment of Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Justice Bhati is currently a judge of the Rajasthan High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his name for Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court on August 31.

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Justice Bhati will now take over as the Chief Justice from Justice Sanjeev Kumar who has been serving as acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh since June 2.

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