Justice Moksha Khujuria Kazmi Visits Baramulla, Sopore Court Complexes

BARAMULLA, Jun 27: Justice Moksha Khujuria Kazmi, Judge, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and Administrative Judge for District Baramulla, paid an official visit to the District Court Complex Baramulla and Court Complex Sopore on Saturday to review the functioning of the district judiciary, assess judicial infrastructure, and interact with Judicial Officers and members of the Bar.

During her visit to the District Court Complex Baramulla, the Judge inaugurated the newly established Ladies Advocates' Bar Room, created to provide a dedicated workspace for women advocates and further enhance the professional working environment within the court complex. The inauguration was attended by the Principal District & Sessions Judge, Baramulla, Jawad Ahmad; Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr. S.F. Hamid; Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Gurinderpal Singh; Judicial Officers, senior officers of the Civil Administration and Police, and members of the Bar Association Baramulla.

Interacting with members of the Bar Association Baramulla, the Judge appreciated the vital role of advocates in the justice delivery system and emphasized the importance of continued cooperation and coordination between the Bench and the Bar to ensure the effective administration of justice.

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The Judge also inspected the functioning of various courts at the District Headquarters and reviewed different aspects of judicial work. During her interaction with Judicial Officers, she encouraged them to continue discharging their duties with sincerity, dedication, and commitment, while stressing the need for timely disposal of cases and ensuring that justice remains accessible, efficient, and responsive to the needs of the people.

She also held a meeting with the district administration to discuss matters relating to judicial infrastructure and other requirements of the district judiciary.

Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, assured the Judge that all genuine infrastructure-related issues would be taken up on priority and addressed in a phased manner in coordination with the concerned departments.

Later, accompanied by the Principal District & Sessions Judge, the Judge visited the Court Complex Sopore, where she inaugurated the newly established e-Seva Kendra to provide litigants and advocates with improved access to digital court services.

During her visit to Sopore, the Judge also inspected the functioning of the courts and interacted with Judicial Officers and members of the Bar Association Sopore. She appreciated their collective efforts in ensuring the effective administration of justice and encouraged all stakeholders to continue working together to strengthen public confidence in the justice delivery system by ensuring efficient, transparent, and timely delivery of justice.