Justice Maheshwari, Nar Hari Singh address ALC Moot Court Competition

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: Asian Law College (ALC), Noida, hosted the International Moot Court Competition 2026, bringing together law students and members of the legal fraternity for an intensive exercise in advocacy, international law and contemporary legal problem-solving.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Justice J K Maheshwari, recently retired Judge of the Supreme Court of India, as the Chief Guest. Addressing the gathering, Justice Maheshwari underscored the importance of sound legal reasoning, disciplined advocacy and professional ethics in shaping aspiring lawyers. He also interacted with participating students and encouraged them to approach legal education with diligence and intellectual discipline.

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Nar Hari Singh, Advocate-on-Record, Supreme Court of India, former Additional Advocate General of Jammu & Kashmir and Senior Standing Counsel to the Union Government, attended the programme as the Guest of Honour.

In his address, Singh highlighted the importance of moot court competitions in bridging the gap between classroom learning and the realities of legal practice. He said such exercises require students not merely to know the law, but also to identify decisive legal issues, research competing authorities, formulate a coherent case theory and defend their submissions under questioning-skills central to effective advocacy before constitutional and appellate courts.

The competition was based on a detailed fictional dispute titled "The Case Concerning the Sarneth Valley and Related Matters", placed before the International Court of Justice between the fictional Kingdom of Aragon and the State of Vizier.

Participants were required to argue four major issues---the legality under international law of AI-driven migration risk profiling; responsibility arising from restrictions imposed in a Transitional Security Buffer Zone; possible international responsibility for large-scale cross-border displacement arising from armed conflict; and whether the principle of inviolability of diplomatic premises admits any limitation when diplomatic facilities are alleged to have been used for cyber or transnational security operations.

The proposition enabled students to engage with international humanitarian law, State responsibility, refugee and migration concerns, artificial intelligence and algorithmic governance, diplomatic law and cyber-security.

Special appreciation was extended to Prof Ashish Bharadwaj, Associate Dean, ALC, and Prof Dr Saleem Akhtar, Director, Academic Advisory Board, for their leadership and sustained efforts.

The event also benefited from the involvement of members of the chambers of Advocate Nar Hari Singh. Advocate Vasudev Sharan Swain, Principal Junior to Singh, assisted in conducting and coordinating the competition, along with junior advocates Maanasee Hatkar, Bidisha Das and Aditi Midha.