Justice Magray, Justice Dar visit Budgam, inspect work on judicial infrastructure

Excelsior Correspondent

BUDGAM, June 19: Justice Ali Mohammad Magray (Chairman Building & Infrastructure Committee High Court of J&K) and Justice Rashid Ali Dar (Member Building & Infrastructure Committee High Court of J&K today visited district Budgam for spot inspection of under construction infrastructure /acquisition of land/repairs and renovation of courts as per the National Module.

They visited Munsiff Court Chrar-i-Shareef and court premises Chadoora wherein they visited the spots which are under land acquisition and also visited the sites where court infra is under construction. They were accompanied by entire district administration which included Deputy Commissioner Budgam Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar, SSP Budgam Ashok Amod Nagpure and other senior officers of state departments.

They also visited the court complex of District & Sessions Judge Budgam wherein they had a detailed review meeting with the district administration which was also attended by Judicial Officers and Bar President along with one of the senior members of District Bar Association Budgam.

In the meeting DC Budgam, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar briefed about the achievements and under process works of the district which included compliance with the directions given by the High Court of J&K in various public interest litigations.

Later on, they also interacted with the members of the Bar Association and took note of grievances of bar pertaining to infrastructure and construction of court buildings. They ensured that steps will be taken to redress all the grievances at large.

Further, they reiterated that court complex has to be conducive enough to relieve a litigant from the burden of litigation and it is the duty cast upon the state functionaries to ensure that all facilities are provided to a litigant to pursue his/her case meticulously.

They gave on spot directions to all the Judicial Officers of the district for speedy disposal of the cases pending in their courts. They assured that all the courts within district Budgam shall be at par with the best courts of the state based on National Module and in this regard gave on-spot directions for speedy execution of the works to be done.