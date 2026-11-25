Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: All Jandiyal Sabha today conferred its first 'Jandiyal Rattan' award upon its chief patron, Justice (Retired) K K Gupta, former Acting Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court.

The award ceremony took place at Baba Sehejnath's Devasthan in Gole Pulli, Talab Tillo during the Sabha's annual congregation held on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima.

Advertisement

Sabha president Romesh Kumar Gupta, senior vice president Mohan Lal Gupta, and general secretary Suresh Gupta presented Justice Gupta with a memento, a shawl, and a Mata ki Chunni.

During the ceremony, the Sabha also honoured Delhi-based businessman Inderjeet Gupta for his significant contributions toward the beautification of the Devasthan.

Justice Gupta is widely recognized for his outstanding judicial service, social welfare work and community leadership. After passing the law degree from Delhi University in 1952, he began legal and joined judicial service in 1960 as Munsiff and was elevated as the judge of J&K High Court in August 1984 and served a tenure of Acting Chief Justice of the High Court.

He has headed many important commissions including Delimitation Commission, Backward classes Commission, president Dharmarth Trust. He remained patron of various social and religious organizations including Jandiyal Sabha, All K&K Mahajan Sabha, Shiva Temple Trust (Railway Station Jammu) and Jammu Yatri Bhawan.

All office bearers of the Sabha and members of the executive committee were present including K B Jandiyal (Retired IAS) former legislator & provincial president of National Conference, Adv Rattan Lal Gupta, former president of the Sabha, Rajeev Jandiyal vice president Romesh Gupta, Ajay Gupta secretary, Ajay Gupta treasurer, and former general secretary Rakesh Jandiyal.