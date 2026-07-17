Justice Beyond Courtrooms

The Chief Justice of India’s remarks at the Indian Institute of Arbitration and Mediation's silver jubilee event deserve more than passing attention. Six years after the Arbitration Council of India was written into the statute book, it still does not exist on the ground. That gap between legislative intent and institutional reality is not a bureaucratic footnote - it is a missed opportunity to ease a burden that has grown too large for courts alone to carry. The numbers explain the urgency. More than five crore cases are pending across Indian courts, with roughly half classified as genuine arrears, most of them clogging district and trial courts. A significant share of these are civil disputes - property matters and matrimonial cases are prominent among them - the kind of disputes that do not always need a judge's gavel so much as a fair, structured conversation between the parties involved. These are precisely the cases where third-party arbitration and mediation can succeed where prolonged litigation often fails, because resolutions built on mutual consent tend to last longer and heal faster than those imposed from the bench.

India already has proof that alternative mechanisms work. Lok Adalats have for years offered a low-cost, informal route to settlement, disposing of lakhs of cases annually through negotiated compromise rather than adversarial argument. Online dispute resolution platforms have extended this reach further, allowing parties to settle disputes - from consumer complaints to loan recoveries - without ever stepping into a courtroom. In rural India, panchayats have long performed a similar function, resolving local disputes through community consensus, often faster and more acceptably than formal litigation could. These are not competitors to the judiciary; they are pressure valves that let courts focus their limited time on matters that genuinely require a reasoned judgement.

What has been missing is the institutional architecture to scale this approach nationally - accrediting arbitrators, grading institutions, and giving businesses and individuals the confidence that arbitration and mediation are credible, enforceable pathways rather than informal workarounds. The encouraging part of the CJI’s address is not the diagnosis but the signal that a fix may finally be near. The pieces are falling into place. It has taken far longer than it should have. But if the Council is finally constituted, professionalised mediator training takes hold, and India ratifies the Singapore Convention on Mediation, the payoff - a justice system where courts are the last resort rather than the only resort - will be worth the wait.