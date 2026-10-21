Just like Ravan is burnt, eliminate drug abuse from our motherland: V-P Radhakrishnan

NEW DELHI, Oct 20: Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday made a strong pitch for action against the growing menace of substance abuse among the youth, dubbing it a "modern social evil" that threatens the health, potential and future of the country.

He urged the people to unite to eradicate drug abuse.

"Just as we burn the effigy of Ravan to symbolise the victory of good over evil, let us resolve to finish the evil of drug abuse in our motherland," Radhakrishnan said, addressing a gathering on Vijayadashami at the historic Luv Kush Ram Leela here.

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While the vice-president spoke in English, his speech was interpreted in Hindi.

He said the burning of Ravan's effigy represents overcoming the internal vices of anger, greed, jealousy and ego that degrade human character.

He referred to the national emblem to remind people that truth and righteousness will ultimately prevail over falsehood.

At the Luv Kush Ram Leela, the 'Ravan Dahan' (burning of Ravan) featured a dramatic sequence in which the effigy screamed "Hey Ram" after being struck by Lord Ram's arrow, followed by a monologue urging people to confront the evils within themselves.

"Every year, I burn. But this time, burn the Ravan inside you," the monologue went, asking people to overcome arrogance. It also drew attention to issues such as Delhi's traffic and emphasised that residents themselves could help find solutions.

The Ram Leela organisers introduced several new features to the 110-foot Ravan effigy this year. The sword in its hands rotated, and its eyes appeared to be burning, while 11 garlands in 11 different colours added to the grandeur of the straw demon king stuffed with firecrackers.

The effigy was accompanied by a 100-foot Kumbhkaran and a 90-foot Meghnath, the organisers said. (PTI)