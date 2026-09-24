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Home / Videos / Just 6 Free Gas Cylinders To Only AAY Families Is A Biggest “Fraud” Of Govt: BJP MLAs

Just 6 Free Gas Cylinders To Only AAY Families Is A Biggest “Fraud” Of Govt: BJP MLAs

BJP MLA RS Pathania said the announcement to give six free gas cylinders to  to AAY families is a biggest fraud of the Omar Abdullah government.  MLA Sham Lal Sharma said it is just another announcement but like other...

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Daily Excelsior
04:08 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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BJP MLA RS Pathania said the announcement to give six free gas cylinders to  to AAY families is a biggest fraud of the Omar Abdullah government.  MLA Sham Lal Sharma said it is just another announcement but like other announcements it too will not be implemented on the ground

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