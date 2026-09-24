Just 6 Free Gas Cylinders To Only AAY Families Is A Biggest “Fraud” Of Govt: BJP MLAs
BJP MLA RS Pathania said the announcement to give six free gas cylinders to to AAY families is a biggest fraud of the Omar Abdullah government. MLA Sham Lal Sharma said it is just another announcement but like other...
BJP MLA RS Pathania said the announcement to give six free gas cylinders to to AAY families is a biggest fraud of the Omar Abdullah government. MLA Sham Lal Sharma said it is just another announcement but like other announcements it too will not be implemented on the ground
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