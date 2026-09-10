JU’s ICccR & HRM organises industrial visit

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: International Centre for Cross Cultural Research and Human Resource Management (ICccR & HRM), University of Jammu, organised an Industrial visit today under its Industry Immersion Programme for MBA-International Business students to Nutraj-VKC Pvt Ltd Industrial area, Jammu.

The visit was organized with an objective to provide industrial exposure to students with reference to understanding the export mechanisms of the corporation and with the intent to give real time industry exposure to MBA (International Business) students.

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The students were acquainted with the knowledge of Total Quality Management, Assembly Line Manufacturing, Warehousing, International Import-Export Procedures and International Quality Standards. Students were also briefed about AI Enabled machinery and robotics that made them aware about latest automation in the industrial setups of Jammu & Kashmir.

Gagan Jain, Head, and his team interacted with the visiting students and deliberated upon the various products manufactured by the corporation. The highlight of the interaction revolved around their export potential and the strategy to penetrate into globe market in the domain.

Pertinent to mention that VKC Nuts, home to India’s largest-selling dry fruit brand ‘Nutraj’, operates a worldwide import–export network with presence in over 10 countries. As an ISO 9001-2000 & HACCP certified company, VKC Nuts has worldwide network for imports, exports, and deep penetration at all levels of domestic nut & dried fruit trade in wholesale, distribution, institutional & organized retail with the state of art facility.

Professor Neelu Rohmetra, Director, ICccR & HRM, expressed satisfaction with the visit undertaken and hoped that it will help students to experience firsthand exposure of industrial setups and the import-export possibilities.

“Such experiences shall enable MBA (IB) students to connect with corporate realities, entrepreneurial mindset and learn about the import-export compliances, quality certification, and global market entry standards and the like”, she said.

Dr Isha Sharma, faculty, ICccR & HRM, University of Jammu, coordinated the industrial visit.