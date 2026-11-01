Jurel, Padikkal steady India A after early collapse against NZ A in 2nd unofficial Test

NEW DELHI, Oct 31: India A recovered from an early setback through substantial contributions from Devdutt Padikkal (80) and captain Dhruv Jurel (99 not out), reaching 291/7 at stumps on the opening day of the second unofficial Test against New Zealand A at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday.

Jurel struck 11 fours and three sixes during his 155-ball stay and took charge in the final session, scoring 131 runs with the loss of two wickets in 35 overs. He found useful support from Manav Suthar, who made 22, in a 62-run stand for the seventh wicket. Akash Deep then joined the captain to add an unbeaten 69 for the eighth wicket, finishing the day on 25 not out.

Earlier, Padikkal steadied the innings after Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a four-ball duck in the opening over. The left-hander scored 80 off 10 boundaries and shared a 91-run partnership with Sai Sudharsan, who contributed 41. India A went to lunch at 87/1 after being put in to bat.

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Sudharsan fell soon after the break, triggering a collapse in which India A lost three wickets for six runs in six deliveries. Yash Rathod was dismissed for 13 before Fraser Sheat bowled Padikkal off an inside edge and trapped Ravichandran Smaran lbw for a first-ball duck. Washington Sundar also fell lbw to Sheat for eight.

Sheat was the pick of the New Zealand A bowlers, returning figures of 4/50 from 19 overs, while Randell, McKay and Jayden Lennox picked up a wicket apiece.

Jaiswal's early dismissal added to his recent struggles. He had managed scores of 17 and five in the first unofficial Test, following returns of 77 runs across the two-Test series in Sri Lanka.

The opening four-day match between the two sides ended in a draw after bad light brought an early close.

Brief Scores: India A 291/7 (Dhruv Jurel 99 not out, Devdutt Padikkal 80; Fraser Sheat 4/50). (UNI)