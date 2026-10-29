Jupiter Wagons bags Rs 1,140 crore  railway order for 2,583 wagons

KOLKATA, Oct 29: Jupiter Wagons Ltd on Thursday said it has secured an order worth Rs 1,140 crore from the Ministry of Railways for manufacturing 2,583 wagons.

The order covers two types of wagons, BOXNHL and BOXNS, the company said in a statement.

The company said its private-sector order book also remained strong, supported by steady demand from private freight operators, wagon leasing companies and core-sector customers.

Jupiter Wagons expects additional order inflows of around Rs 2,000 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2026-27 financial year, the statement said.

The near-term demand outlook for the sector has also been strengthened by the Railway Ministry's recently issued tender for procuring 5,800 BOBRN wagons, it added.

"Indian Railways is adding freight capacity at a scale and pace this country has not seen before," Managing Director Vivek Lohia said.

He said the company had achieved backward integration across the wagon value chain, covering castings, bogies, couplers and brake systems, and was now extending it to wheelsets through its facility in Odisha.

"That gives us greater control over cost, quality and delivery timelines," he added.

The order aligns with the government's objective of increasing the railways' share of freight movement under the National Rail Plan, the company said. (PTI)