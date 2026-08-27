Juniper Green inks 25-yr power purchase agreement with SJVN for 50 MW FDRE project

NEW DELHI, Aug 27: Juniper Green Energy, through its subsidiary Juniper Nirjara Energy, has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with SJVN Ltd for a 50 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy project.

The power purchase agreement (PPA) was signed at a tariff of Rs 4.25 per unit for a tenure of 25 years.

Under the PPA, the company must achieve four hours of peak-hour supply with 90 per cent availability on a monthly basis, along with a minimum annual capacity utilisation factor (CUF), as per the bid requirement.

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This project will combine multiple renewable energy technologies, including solar and battery energy storage system (BESS), to meet the supply obligations as per the PPA.

"The signing of this PPA with SJVN further strengthens our partnership and marks another important step in Juniper Green Energy's strategy to build a scaled portfolio of Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects," Ankush Malik, Whole-Time Director & CEO, Juniper Green Energy, said.

The tender (SJVN FDRE-2) was issued under tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) guidelines, for which the letter of award (LOA) was received on February 3, 2025, a company statement said.

With this addition, Juniper Green Energy's portfolio now stands at 11,216 MWp of renewable energy capacity, complemented by 8,989 MWh of BESS capacity, further strengthening its position as a scaled and integrated renewable energy platform. (PTI)