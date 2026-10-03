Junior Wushu selection trials held at SKISC

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 2: The two-day selection trials for the 25th Junior Wushu National Championship were conducted by the Wushu Association of J&K at SKISC, Srinagar, with around 160 junior athletes from different districts participating. Girls' bouts were held today, while boys' bouts and Taolu events will be conducted tomorrow.

The shortlisted athletes will represent J&K at the national championship scheduled to be held in Chennai from October 28 to November 2. Coaching camps will subsequently be organised at Jammu and Srinagar to prepare the selected team.

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The trials are being conducted under the supervision of Dronacharya Awardee Kuldeep Handoo, Chairman, Selection Committee. Maqsood Rather, Ajaz Hassan and Munazeh Gazi, members of the committee, were also present. The selected J&K team is scheduled to leave for Chennai on October 25.