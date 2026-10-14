Junior, Sub-Junior Badminton C’ship underway

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: The 53rd Yonex Sunrise J&K UT Junior and Sub-Junior Badminton Championships 2026 entered its second day, with players competing in various age categories. The championship is being organised by the Badminton Association of J&K in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.

In the boys' U-11 singles, Sarthak Koushal beat Nihal Singh, while Ibraheem of Srinagar defeated Adhanya Singh. In the girls' U-11 singles, Aliza Fatima beat Raheem Choudhary and Ruhani defeated Ayaana Mahajan.

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In the boys' U-13 singles, Yaha of Srinagar defeated Devin, Jaskeerat beat Mehrab Singh, while Mohd Hammad of Poonch overcame Saket. In the girls' U-13 singles, Akshini Manhas defeated Aliza Fatima.

The matches were officiated by Pawanjit Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Anil Gurkha and Preeti Gupta under the supervision of SAI Badminton Coaches Touseef Ahmed and Vikram Saini.

Dr O.D. Sharma, Vice President, Badminton Association of India, Balbir Jamwal, organising secretary, Dushyant Sharma, treasurer, BAJK, Fyaz Ahmad Mir and Hakim Nasir Hussain were present, along with parents and sports lovers.