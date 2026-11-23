Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: The Junior J&K UT Shooting Ball Championship 2026 concluded at International Delhi Public School (IDPS), Juniors, with around 100 athletes from various districts participating in the event.

Organised by the Shooting Ball Association of Jammu & Kashmir under the aegis of the Shooting Ball Federation of India, the championship was hosted by IDPS, Juniors.

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During the valedictory function, IDPS Managing Director Dr Suminder Singh was the chief guest, while Director Administration Madhu Abrol and J&K Olympic Association Member Tarsem Sharma were the special guests.

The dignitaries appreciated the organisers, coaches and officials for promoting sports at the grassroots level and providing young athletes an opportunity to showcase their talent.

The championship concluded with the selection of talented players to represent Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming Junior National Shooting Ball Championship 2026.