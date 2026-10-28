Junior Assistant Demoted Following Corruption Probe

JAMMU, Oct 28: The Office of the Financial Commissioner (Revenue), J&K, has imposed a major penalty of reduction in rank—demoting Mohammad Shahid Pandit from Junior Assistant to Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)—following a regular departmental inquiry into a corruption case registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau under FIR No. 38/2022.

The inquiry established that the official had managed unauthorized deployment in the sensitive Migrant Land Alienation Section of the Divisional Commissioner’s office, where he exploited administrative loopholes and faced allegations of demanding an illegal gratification of Rs 60,000 for processing a land file.

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