Junior 3rd NTPC National Ranking Archery tourney begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Sept 16: The Junior Category of the 3rd NTPC National Ranking Archery Tournament 2026 commenced today at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Stadium, Katra, with 260 junior archers taking part in the competitions.

The championship is being organised by the Archery Association of J&K under the aegis of the Archery Association of India, J&K Sports Council and in collaboration with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Katra. The participating archers include 68 Recurve Boys, 44 Recurve Girls, 100 Compound Boys and 92 Compound Girls.

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Kameshwar Puri, SP Katra, was the chief guest, while Bhishem Dubey, DySP/SDPO Katra, was the guest of honour. Kameshwar Puri said competitions at this level encourage youngsters to adopt sports as a professional career and stay away from drug abuse, besides promoting discipline, confidence and determination.

The Junior Round events in Recurve Boys/Girls and Compound Boys/Girls categories began today. The tournament features the top 16 junior archers in both boys and girls categories, including international-level competitors.

A major attraction was the participation of Sheetal Devi of Kishtwar, whose presence inspired the young archers.

The mega event, being held from September 13 to 21, is scheduled to witness participation of 1,075 top archers from across the country.

Rajeev Sharma, President, Tennikoit Federation of India; Vikram Singh, President, Archery Association of J&K; Sunil Sharma, General Secretary, Archery Association of J&K; Ajay Sharma, General Secretary, Table Tennis Association of J&K; and Arun Sharma, President, District Reasi Archery Association were present on the occasion.