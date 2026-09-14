Jugal visits Upper Roopnagar, assures support for community hall

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: Member of Parliament (MP) Jugal Kishore Sharma today visited Upper Roopnagar following a request from the Roop Nagar JDA Housing Colony Welfare Association for MPLAD funds for construction of a Community Hall-cum-Room in the area.

The visit was organized under the chairmanship of Uttam Deep Sharma, Chairman, Roop Nagar JDA Housing Colony Welfare Association. During his interaction with residents, Jugal Kishore Sharma was apprised of the long-pending need for a dedicated community hall-cum-room to cater to the requirements of the residents.

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The MP assured the residents of his support for the initiative and listened to their concerns regarding the proposed facility. The Association expressed hope that with the MP's support, the long pending demand for a community hall would soon see the light of the day, benefitting residents and visitors alike.

Prominent citizens of the locality present on the occasion were Ram Kumar Dubey, Chander Mohan Sharma, B K Sharma, A K Gupta, K D Khuran, Naresh Kumar, Sagar Dogra, R P Bhatti, Dr Sudershan Kumar, Dr Beena Jad, Tripta Kesar and Uttami Devi.