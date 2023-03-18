Jugal reviews progress of MPLAD works, chairs Airport Advisory meeting

Flight to Dehradun to be started by ending March

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 18: Member of Parliament for Jammu-Poonch, Jugal Kishore Sharma, presided over a review meeting here, today.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner , Anvy Lavasa briefed the MP on the progress of various schemes and developmental projects being carried out in the district by different agencies. The MP conducted a thorough review of both the physical and financial progress of each work under MPLAD.

The MP emphasised the importance of making optimal use of available resources and instructed officials to regularly monitor and follow up on all ongoing development works to ensure they meet quality standards. He also directed relevant agencies to complete any pending development works within their given timelines and to expedite their efforts so that targets can be achieved across the district.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Avny Lavasa and other senior officials from relevant departments, including CPO Yoginder Katoch and ACD Preeti Sharma.

Meanwhile, Jugal chaired the meeting of Airport Advisory Committee at Jammu Airport.

The meeting was convened by Sanjeev Kumar Garg, Airport Director, Jammu. A brief presentation was made by Airport Director highlighting addition of new sectors, passenger facilities, development works and various issues. Jugal Kishore took note of the latest developments regarding the land acquisition for the New Terminal Building in Belicharana area and also the blue print of the same was discussed. Airport Director informed Committee members that New car parking has been commissioned on 05.12.2022 for comfort of passengers.

Committee members appreciated Airports Authority of India for providing new facilities at Jammu Airport. Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Rahul Yadav, Commissioner, JMC, CEO Cantonment Board, COO and SATCO of IAF Jammu, representatives of J&K Police, along with nominated members Arun Gupta, president Chamber of Commerce, Vikram Randhawa ex-MLC, Anil Kapahi, Davinder Choudhary, Dev Raj Sharma were present in the meeting.

Members raised the issue of addition of new flight operation for Dehradun, Chandigarh and Jaipur etc. and also raised demand for early morning flights to Srinagar. Airport Director conveyed that flight for Dehradun is going to start soon by the end of March 23 and other new sector like Gwalior, Chandigarh also are expected to start soon.

Jugal Kishore appreciated the efforts of Jammu Airport staff to get good CSI rating for round II/2022 and appealed the AAI and other officers present in the meeting that best efforts should be made and initiative taken to sort out the issues coming in the way of construction of New Airport Terminal.