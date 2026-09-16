Jugal, Manyal inaugurate development works in border villages

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: MP Lok Sabha, Jugal Kishore Sharma, along with MLA Ramgarh, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, today visited the border villages of Sanoora, Chak Sadda, Chal Dulma, Sujana and Nadala in Ramgarh Assembly Constituency and inaugurated various development works under the MPLAD scheme.

During visit, the leaders interacted with local residents, listened to their grievances and demands and assured them that their genuine concerns would be taken up with the concerned departments for appropriate action.

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The visit was organized by BJP District president and former DDC, Asha Rani.

BJP Mandal president, Nancy Choudhary, Asha Devi, Mukerjeet Sharma, Ex-BDC Radhey Sham, Mohinder Bikka, Kulbhushan Singh, Rajesh Jasrotia, Sanjay Sharma, Parshotam Kumar, Dharampaul, Bharat Indu, Ex-Sarpanches and Panches also accompanied the MP and the MLA.

Speaking on the occasion, Jugal Kishore Sharma said the residents of border villages at Indo-Pak border are true soldiers of the nation who continue to live with their families on the frontline despite numerous challenges and hardships.

The MP said that the Central Government under the leadership of PM Modi is committed to strengthen and develop the border areas and improve the quality of life of border residents.

Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal said that development of border villages remains a priority and that better roads, connectivity, civic amenities and public infrastructure are essential for the welfare and security of border residents.