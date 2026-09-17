Jugal, Baldev inaugurate development works at GHS Sersundwan

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Sept 16: PM SHRI Government High School Sersundwan,in SMVD Assembly constituency district Reasi, celebrated its Annual Day 2026 with great enthusiasm and grand fervor on Wednesday.

The event was graced by Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament (Jammu Lok Sabha Constituency), as the chief guest, alongside Baldev Raj Sharma, MLA (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Constituency, Katra), as the Guest of Honour.

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Together, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and MLA Baldev Raj Sharma inaugurated key infrastructural development works worth Rs 8 lakh aimed at enhancing student facilities.

Addressing the gathering, Jugal Kishore Sharma commended the school's academic achievements and highlighted the transformative educational reforms taking place across Jammu and Kashmir under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He pledged continuous support for the comprehensive development of the institution.

Baldev Raj Sharma, who has officially adopted the school, reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the long-pending demands of the region. He assured full support for upgrading the institution to a Higher Secondary level, constructing a proper approach road, and executing further developmental projects.

Former DDC Chairperson, Saraf Singh Naag was also present, alongside prominent local figures including Ex-BDC Ashok Kumar, Bhuri Singh Naag, Ramesh Bhagat, Ramesh Kumar, Naseeb Singh, and Dhyan Singh. The occasion was further attended by headmasters from neighboring schools, as well as local Deputy Sarpanches and Panches.

The event saw active involvement from prominent administrative and educational leaders, including Jagdish Chander Mehra, Joint Director School Education (Udhampur/Reasi Range, Geetu Bangotra, Chief Education Officer, Reasi , Liakat Ali, Zonal Education Officer, Chinkah

Local Women from Self Help Groups and Students also exhibited their handmade articles to promote Vocal For Local ,dignitaries appreciated them.

Students captivated the audience with vibrant cultural performances, sports activities, and exhibitions featuring science models and artwork, including creative depictions of the world's highest railway bridge.

The celebration concluded with strong participation and praise from teachers, parents, and members of the local community.