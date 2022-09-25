Judo competition in full swing at MA Stadium

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: A two days Judo competition is being held at Indoor Sports Complex of MA Stadium under the initiative of ‘My Youth My Pride’ by Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council, wherein former Minister Sat Sharma was the chief guest, here today.

More than 300 players are participating in the tournament in the sub junior, junior and senior category. Former Minister Sat Sharma (CA) was the chief guest on the occasion who was welcomed by the Council members.

Sharma was also accompanied by Suraj Sharma (General Secy JK Judo Association), Shweta Thakur (Member JK Sports Council), Satish Gupta (Member Indoor Complex MAM Stadium), Vinay Sharma (Sr. Handball Coach), Arshi Nad (Sr. Judo Coach), Suraj Singh (Chief Judo Coach), Danish Sharma (Judo Coach SMVDSB Stadium), Rameshwar Jamwal (BSF Judo Coach) and many others including parents and spectators.

Sat Sharma congratulated the Council for organizing the event by involving the youth and said that there is a need to identify the hidden talent in the villages by organizing such competitions there. “Youth needs to be educated and familiarized about the benefits of sports” he added.

Sharma said Judo is a tough game but players who love challenges enjoy it a lot. The love for Judo among Kashmiri youngsters is helping to channelize their energy in the right direction which will be beneficial for them as well as society. It teaches self defense along with mannerism, he stated.

Sharma also asked the youngsters to stay away from ills of society and involve their minds in positive activities.