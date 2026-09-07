NEW DELHI, Sep 7: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh on Monday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his opposition to the appointment of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, saying the Constitution does not give his government a "political veto" over the selection.

Justice Mishra was sworn in as the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday.

A day earlier, the Punjab Cabinet had passed a resolution asking the Centre not to proceed with the administration of oath to Justice Mishra until the state government's concerns were adequately addressed. (Agencies)