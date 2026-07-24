Judicial Retirement Parity

The Supreme Court's suggestion this week that states and union territories consider raising the retirement age of district judiciary officers from 60 to 61 has, once again, drawn attention to an anomaly that has persisted for far too long in India's judicial architecture: judges performing fundamentally the same task - dispensing justice - retire at three different ages, depending on which rung of the judicial ladder they occupy. A Supreme Court judge serves until 65. A High Court judge retires at 62. A district judge, who often carries the heaviest workload of the three and interacts most directly with ordinary litigants, must step down at 60. There is no compelling constitutional or functional logic for this staggered arrangement. All three tiers require the same qualities of temperament, legal acumen and integrity; all three tiers benefit from the accumulated experience that comes with years on the bench. Yet it is the lower judiciary, doing arguably the most gruelling and voluminous work, that is asked to leave first.

The anomaly is sharper still because district judiciary officers are funded almost entirely by state and union territory governments, not the Centre. This has meant that decisions on their service conditions, including retirement age, have historically moved at the pace of state bureaucracies rather than judicial urgency. The consequence is visible in courtrooms across the country: hundreds of vacancies in the subordinate judiciary have gone unfilled for years, with little sense of urgency to plug the gaps. Every officer who retires at 60 leaves behind a post that, given the slow and fragmented recruitment machinery in most states, can remain vacant for years.

Raising the retirement age even modestly, from 60 to 61, would not solve the recruitment crisis outright, but it would buy the system precious time. It would keep experienced hands on the bench a little longer, easing the burden on an already overstretched judiciary and reducing the immediate pressure of vacancies that recruitment processes cannot fill quickly enough. Continuity of this kind matters enormously in a system where case backlogs already run into tens of millions. The Supreme Court has wisely left the final word to the states, in consultation with their high courts. But the states should not treat this as a matter for indefinite deliberation. The case for parity - or at least a narrower gap - between the three tiers of the judiciary is about ensuring that litigants don't suffer.