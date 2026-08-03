Judicial Integrity Upheld

The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh's decision to uphold the removal of Judicial Officer sends out a resounding and necessary message: the temple of justice cannot afford to shelter those who defile it from within. The DB has done well to dismiss the writ petition and reaffirm that the office of a judge demands nothing short of unimpeachable integrity. The facts of the case are as disturbing. Three unemployed youths were allegedly lured with promises of Government jobs in the District Judiciary, each reportedly asked to part with a substantial sum on the assurance that it would smooth their path to selection. That such a promise came not from a tout or a middleman, but allegedly from a sitting judicial officer, is what makes this episode particularly grave. When the victims sought a refund, they were, by the Bench's own findings, rebuffed, disowned and threatened with arrest for good measure. This is not merely misconduct; it is a betrayal of the very trust society places in those who sit in judgement over others.

What compounds the offence is the sheer audacity of the officer's conduct thereafter. Despite being served notices repeatedly, he chose to stay away from the inquiry altogether, evidently gambling that a well-timed legal challenge before the courts would undo what a departmental inquiry had established. That a man trained in the law, well aware of its finer procedural nuances, chose evasion over engagement speaks volumes about his confidence that legal technicalities might rescue him where honesty had failed. The Division Bench rightly refused to let him have it both ways, observing that the right to be heard cannot be turned into a shield by someone who wilfully declined to use it when it was offered.

In an age when digital literacy is meant to be at its peak, it remains sobering that citizens continue to be duped by the age-old lure of Government employment. That the fraud allegedly emanated from within the judiciary itself makes the vigilance shown by the High Court all the more commendable. It is a reminder that no position, however elevated, confers immunity from accountability. One black sheep has been shown the door, and the message to any others who might be tempted is unambiguous: the law will, sooner or later, catch up with you.