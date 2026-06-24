Judicial Appointment Dialogue

Chetan Prabhakar

chetanprabhakar@gmail.com

The appointment of judges to the Supreme Court of India has always been a matter of immense constitutional importance. The recent elevation of five judges to the Supreme Court has once again sparked a national discussion on the strengths and weaknesses of India's collegium system. While many have welcomed the appointments as a necessary step to strengthen the judiciary and reduce vacancies, others have questioned the transparency, diversity, and accountability of the process. The debate is not merely about individual judges; it is about the future of judicial independence and the credibility of the justice delivery system.

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India's collegium system evolved through a series of landmark judgments known as the Three Judges Cases. Under this system, the Chief Justice of India and senior Supreme Court judges recommend appointments and transfers of judges. The executive has a limited role, primarily confined to seeking reconsideration. The rationale behind this arrangement is to protect judicial independence from political interference.

Many eminent jurists have defended the collegium system despite acknowledging its imperfections. Former Chief Justice of India J. S. Verma, whose judgment in the Second Judges Case laid the foundation of the present system, argued that judicial primacy in appointments is essential to preserve the independence of the judiciary. According to him, a judiciary dependent upon the executive for appointments cannot effectively act as a constitutional check on governmental power.

Similarly, renowned constitutional expert H. M. Seervai emphasized that an independent judiciary is the cornerstone of constitutional democracy. Although he wrote before the emergence of the collegium system, his scholarship consistently warned against executive dominance in judicial appointments.

However, support for judicial independence does not automatically translate into support for the collegium system. Several distinguished legal minds have criticized the current process. Former Supreme Court judge Justice Ruma Pal famously described the collegium as one of the judiciary's best-kept secrets. She pointed to the absence of transparency, objective criteria, and institutional accountability. Her criticism remains relevant even today.

Senior Advocate Fali S. Nariman, one of India's greatest constitutional lawyers, repeatedly defended judicial independence but also called for reforms in the collegium system. He believed that while executive control over appointments would be dangerous, the existing process needed greater openness and clearer standards for selection.

The recent appointments should be viewed in this context. On the positive side, the appointments fill critical vacancies in the Supreme Court. India's highest court continues to face an enormous backlog of cases, and increasing judicial strength is necessary for the timely administration of justice. The newly appointed judges bring decades of experience from various High Courts and legal practice. Their elevation reflects professional achievement and judicial experience accumulated over many years.

Nevertheless, concerns remain. Critics question whether the process adequately reflects India's social and regional diversity. Others ask whether meritorious candidates outside established judicial networks receive sufficient consideration. These concerns are not directed at the individual appointees but at the institutional framework through which appointments are made.

The debate over judicial appointments is not unique to India. Legal philosophers and constitutional thinkers across the world have wrestled with the same question: how can a society ensure both judicial independence and democratic accountability?

The French philosopher Montesquieu argued that liberty depends upon the separation of powers. If judges become dependent upon the executive or legislature, individual freedoms are endangered. His theory strongly supports judicial independence but does not necessarily prescribe a specific method of appointment.

Alexander Hamilton, writing in The Federalist Papers, described the judiciary as the "least dangerous branch" because it possesses neither the purse nor the sword. Yet he insisted that judges should be insulated from political pressures. Hamilton's ideas continue to influence modern constitutional democracies.

At the same time, contemporary constitutional theorists emphasize that independence cannot become a shield against accountability. Lord Bingham, one of Britain's most respected jurists, argued that public confidence in the judiciary requires transparency, fairness, and openness in judicial institutions. Secretive processes, however well-intentioned, may weaken public trust.

What reforms, then, are required?

First, greater transparency is essential. While complete disclosure of confidential deliberations may be impractical, the collegium should provide detailed reasons for selecting or rejecting candidates. Citizens have a legitimate interest in understanding how judges are chosen.

Second, objective evaluation criteria should be institutionalized. Professional competence, integrity, judicial temperament, constitutional vision, and commitment to justice should be assessed through clearly defined standards. Such standards would reduce perceptions of arbitrariness.

Third, diversity should become a conscious consideration. A judiciary that reflects the social, regional, and professional diversity of India is likely to command greater public confidence. Diversity should not replace merit; rather, it should be integrated into the broader understanding of merit.

Fourth, a permanent secretariat for judicial appointments should be established. Several expert committees have recommended creating an independent institutional body to collect information, maintain records, evaluate candidates, and assist the collegium. Such a mechanism would make the process more systematic and professional.

Fifth, there should be meaningful but limited participation by the executive and the Bar. The goal should not be executive dominance but institutional dialogue. A balanced process involving multiple stakeholders can improve decision-making while preserving judicial independence.

The challenge before India is not choosing between judicial independence and accountability. The real task is to achieve both. An appointment process that is independent but opaque may lose public trust. Conversely, a process that is transparent but politically controlled may undermine constitutional freedoms.

The recent appointments to the Supreme Court deserve appreciation for strengthening the institution and ensuring continuity in the administration of justice. At the same time, they should serve as an occasion for a broader conversation about reforming the appointment process. The greatness of a constitutional democracy lies not merely in appointing good judges but in creating institutions that consistently produce judicial excellence.

As India moves forward, the objective should be clear: preserve the independence of the judiciary while embracing transparency, diversity, and accountability. Only then can judicial appointments command both constitutional legitimacy and public confidence. The future of the rule of law depends upon achieving this delicate but essential balance.

(The author is an Advocate)