Judicial Academy organizes capacity-building programme on Juvenile Justice

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 23: Under the guidance of Justice Sindhu Sharma, Judge, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and Chairperson, Committee under the Juvenile Justice Act, the Jammu & Kashmir Judicial Academy today organized a Capacity-Building Programme on Juvenile Justice for the Principal Magistrates of the Juvenile Justice Boards.

The programme was conducted in hybrid mode, with the Principal Magistrates from the Kashmir Division participating physically at the Academy's Mominabad Campus, Srinagar, while those from the Jammu Division joined virtually. The programme was also attended by the Newly Selected Civil Judges (Junior Division), Batch-2026, presently undergoing the Pre-Appointment Induction Training Programme.

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The programme commenced with a welcome address by Director, Jammu & Kashmir Judicial Academy. Naseer Ahmad Dar who highlighted the significance of the programme in strengthening the implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. He emphasized the need for a child-centric and reformative approach while underscoring the importance of continuous judicial education in enhancing the capacity of judicial officers.

The inaugural session was jointly conducted by Tabassum Wani, Joint Registrar Inspection, High Court Wing, Srinagar, and Dr. Khair-ul-Nisa, Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee.

The resource persons discussed the key provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, including the powers and functions of Juvenile Justice Boards, child-friendly inquiry procedures, preliminary assessment under Section 15, Social Investigation Reports, the role of experts and important judicial precedents. The session featured interactive discussions and case studies emphasizing a child-centric and reformative approach.

The second session, conducted by Tabassum Wani, focused on non-custodial measures, diversion and rehabilitation of children in conflict with law. Through practical case studies and discussions, the participants deliberated on bail under Section 12, preliminary assessment under Section 15, claims of juvenility, the distinction between children in conflict with law and children in need of care and protection, and the importance of safeguarding the identity and confidentiality of children.

The post-lunch sessions were jointly conducted by Tabassum Qadir, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Srinagar and Dr. Khair-ul-Nisa, who deliberated on restorative justice in juvenile justice administration. They highlighted victim-offender mediation, family group conferencing, accountability, rehabilitation and social reintegration. They emphasized trauma-informed judicial approaches, community participation and coordinated institutional support for the welfare and long-term rehabilitation of children in conflict with law.