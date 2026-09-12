Judge Haq Nawaz Zargar Transferred, Appointed Pr Secy to J&K And Ladakh HC Chief Justice

JAMMU, Sep 12: In an administrative reshuffle, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has transferred Haq Nawaz Zargar, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, and placed his services at the disposal of the Chief Justice for adjustment as Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice against a vacant post.

Additionally, the Special Judge Anti Corruption, Srinagar, will hold the additional charge of the Court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, until the post is filled on a regular basis.