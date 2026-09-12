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Home / Latest News / Judge Haq Nawaz Zargar Transferred, Appointed Pr Secy to J&K And Ladakh HC Chief Justice

Judge Haq Nawaz Zargar Transferred, Appointed Pr Secy to J&K And Ladakh HC Chief Justice

JAMMU, Sep 12: In an administrative reshuffle, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has transferred Haq Nawaz Zargar, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, and placed his services at the disposal of the Chief Justice for adjustment...

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Daily Excelsior
07:13 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sep 12: In an administrative reshuffle, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has transferred Haq Nawaz Zargar, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, and placed his services at the disposal of the Chief Justice for adjustment as Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice against a vacant post.

Additionally, the Special Judge Anti Corruption, Srinagar, will hold the additional charge of the Court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, until the post is filled on a regular basis.

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