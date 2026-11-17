Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu, Prof Umesh Rai, today released the official brochure for Innovathon 2.0 @ JU, a two-day national-level hackathon scheduled to be held on November 17-18.

Organized by the Skill, Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (SIIEDC), University of Jammu, the brochure showcases the vision, objectives, thematic areas, participation details and key activities of the upcoming innovation-driven event.

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Envisioned under the leadership of the Vice-Chancellor, Innovathon 2.0 aims to strengthen the University's innovation, research and entrepreneurial ecosystem by providing a dynamic platform for students, innovators, startups and professionals from across the country to showcase their ideas, develop innovative prototypes and explore opportunities for mentorship and incubation.

The brochure outlines five key thematic areas around which the hackathon will be organized: AI for Intelligent Governance, Security and Public Services; Climate-Resilient AI: Drones, IoT and Disaster Intelligence; Deeptech, Quantum, Semiconductor and Autonomous Systems; Smarter Himalayas: Agriculture, Water, Energy and Bioeconomy; and Digital Heritage, Culture and Inclusive Innovation.

The second edition of Innovathon has received an overwhelming response, with 483 team applications from across the country, out of which 40 teams have been shortlisted following a rigorous evaluation process. The applications represent diverse academic institutions and innovation communities, with participation extending from Ladakh to Chennai.

As detailed in the brochure, the winning teams will receive cash prizes of Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively, along with certificates. Participants will also benefit from expert mentorship, interaction with domain specialists and potential incubation opportunities through the University's innovation ecosystem.

The two-day event will feature project presentations, expert evaluation and a concluding prize-distribution ceremony on November 18. The official brochure was released by Prof Umesh Rai in the presence of Registrar Dr Neeraj Sharma, Director, DIQA, Dr Ginny Dogra, Prof Alka Sharma, convener of the event, Prof Anil Gupta, co-convener, Prof Jatinder Manhas, organizing secretary, along with Prof Charak and Prof Sadaf Shah.