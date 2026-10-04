JU unveils major digital initiatives

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 3: The University of Jammu today inaugurated a series of digital and technology-driven initiatives at its Centre for IT Enabled Services & Emerging Technologies (CITES&ET), marking another significant step towards strengthening the University's IT infrastructure, digital services, cybersecurity framework and technology-enabled academic and administrative ecosystem.

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Dr Mandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, UT of Jammu and Kashmir, inaugurated the initiatives as the chief guest, while Prof Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu, presided over the function.

The initiatives inaugurated on the occasion included a Hi-Tech Conference Room, Phase-I of the University Network Core and Distribution Switches, 24×7 Power Backup Facility, Live Streaming Facility, University Wellness Portal, NAD Portal, Property Tax Statement Portal, dedicated website for CITES&ET, PRAGATI AI Task Manager and the Cyber Security Cell, among other technology-enabled facilities.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Bhandari said that CITES&ET has the potential to emerge as an important technological hub, not only supporting the University but also enabling its initiatives to reach beyond the campus and be taken to wider platforms and implemented on a larger scale. He underlined the need to continuously strengthen technological capabilities to respond effectively to emerging challenges, particularly cybersecurity.

Prof Umesh Rai said that a strong IT ecosystem had become indispensable for universities at a time when Artificial Intelligence, coding, data and computational capabilities were rapidly transforming education, research and institutional functioning. He said that the University had made a beginning but must now accelerate the pace of technological advancement to keep abreast of the rapidly changing scenario.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Guneet Singh Sudan, Director, CITES&ET, highlighted the proactive steps being undertaken by the Centre to embrace emerging technologies and strengthen the University's technological capabilities. He further informed that the Centre is developing a range of AI-enabled software applications that would be progressively implemented across various departments and offices of the University to streamline administrative processes, enhance operational efficiency and enable the timely achievement of institutional targets.

Jaswinder Kaur gave a detailed presentation on the newly inaugurated initiatives The programme was attended by Prof. Neelu Rohmetra, Dean Research Studies; Prof J P Singh Joorel, Dean Academic Affairs; Dr Neeraj Sharma, Registrar; besides Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments, senior officers of the University and staff of CITES&ET. The proceedings of the programme were conducted by Dr Jasleen.