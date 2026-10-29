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Home / State / JU to observe Pooja Holidays from Nov 6

JU to observe Pooja Holidays from Nov 6

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Oct 28: University of Jammu will observe Pooja Holidays with effect from November 6 to November 11, 2026. According to an order in this regard, issued by the Office of Dean Academic Affairs, JU, all the teaching...

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Daily Excelsior
04:24 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: University of Jammu will observe Pooja Holidays with effect from November 6 to November 11, 2026.

According to an order in this regard, issued by the Office of Dean Academic Affairs, JU, all the teaching department in the Main Campus as well as Offsite Campuses will observe Diwali Break (Pooja Holidays) with effect from November 6, 2026 to November 11, 2026.

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