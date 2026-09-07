JU To Get Physical Possession Of Land Under Army Control in Next 3 months: VC

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Jammu University vice-chancellor Dr Umesh Rai said Jammu university will get physical possession of land under army control in next three months. The Ministry of Defence has approved the exchange of land, paving the way for the Army to vacate over 147 kanals adjoining the varsity's main campus at Rakh Bahu here after more than five decades.VC thanked the union defence minister, LG and divisional commissioner Jammu for their cooperation in this historic act.