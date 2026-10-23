JU talent festival begins in two zones

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 22: The University of Jammu's 3rd Zonal Level Youth Festival, 'Display Your Talent 2026', commenced simultaneously in the Kathua-Samba and Rajouri-Poonch zones, providing students of affiliated colleges a platform to showcase their talent in cultural, literary and fine arts competitions. Organised by the Department of Students Welfare in collaboration with Kathua Campus and Government PG College, Rajouri, the two-day festival will conclude on October 23.

At Kathua Campus, Prof. Monika Chadha, Chairperson, Campus Cultural Committee, inaugurated the festival, while Prof. Sarika Manhas, Co-Chairperson, attended as guest of honour. Prof. Arvind Jasrotia, Rector, Kathua Campus, was also present. The initiative is being held under the vision of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Umesh Rai to encourage participation from remote areas.

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In the results, GDC Kathua (Boys) won the Indian Group Song, while SPPND GDC Samba finished second. Rohini Bhagat of GDC Kathua won Light Vocal Solo, followed by Babli of Siddhi Vinayak College of Nursing and Anuj Rattan of GLDM Degree College, Hiranagar. Anuj Rattan won Classical Vocal Solo. In Western Vocal Solo, Niharika Dogra of DRD College of Nursing secured first place, followed by Anuj Rattan and Mannat Jamwal of SPPND GDC Samba.

Sheria Thakur of UIET, Kathua Campus, won Cartooning, followed by Priya Bandral of the same institution and Shivankit Singh of GDC Kathua. Sania Sambyal of Kathua Campus won Collage Making, followed by Sheetal Bhadwal and Nehu Sharma of GDC Mahanpur. In Poster Making, Palvi Devi and Diksha Bhagat of GDC Samba secured first and second places, while Hitaishi Khajuria of UIET, Kathua Campus, finished third. Mohit Singh of GLDM Degree College and Sunidhi of Siddhi Vinayak College of Nursing received certificates of merit.

At Government PG College, Rajouri, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Devansh Yadav inaugurated the Rajouri-Poonch zone festival in the presence of Principal Prof. (Dr.) Anwer Shah. Dr. A. R. Manhas introduced the programme, which featured music, dance, theatre, quiz and fine arts competitions. The events were coordinated by Dr. Zakir Hussain Kalis under the supervision of Prof. Anwer Shah.