JU Syndicate approves major NEP reforms, new academic initiatives

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: The University Syndicate of the University of Jammu, at its 123rd meeting held today under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai, approved several significant academic, institutional and student-centric initiatives aimed at strengthening implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, expanding academic opportunities and promoting multidisciplinary education.

The Syndicate also endorsed the action taken by the Vice-Chancellor in authorising the extension of autonomous status to Government College for Women, Parade Ground, Jammu, Dogra Degree College, Malook Bhawan, Bassi Kalan, Bari Brahmana, Jammu and Shri Krishan Chander Government Degree College, Haveli, Poonch, affiliated with JU.

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Among the major academic decisions, the Syndicate endorsed the adoption of Statutes governing the One-Year and Two-Year Postgraduate Programmes under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 from the academic session 2025-26 onwards.

The Syndicate also endorsed the change in nomenclature of the Master of Technology Programme in Computer Science to Master of Technology in Computer Science with specialisation in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science offered by the Department of Computer Science and IT.

Continuing its implementation of the National Education Policy, the Syndicate endorsed the revised Statutes governing the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme as per NEP- 2020 from the academic session 2026-27 onwards.

The meeting endorsed the introduction of Four-Year BBA and Four-Year BCA programmes under NEP-2020 at the Kathua Campus from the academic session 2026-27.

The Syndicate also endorsed the introduction of the Two-Year Integrated Master of Library and Information Science (M Lib I Sc) Programme under NEP-2020 with effect from the academic session 2026-27. It further endorsed the discontinuation of the existing One-Year B Lib I Sc programme from the academic session 2026-27 and the One-Year M Lib I Sc programme from the academic session 2027-28 offered under the Non-CBCS pattern. The Statutes governing the Two-Year Integrated Master of Library and Information Science Programme under NEP-2020 were also adopted.

The meeting endorsed the introduction of the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in the Department of Education, University of Jammu, from the academic session 2026-27 in accordance with the Letter of Intent issued by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). It also endorsed the Statutes and Scheme governing the programme from the academic session 2026-27.

The Syndicate endorsed the introduction of the Four-Year Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports (B P E S.) programme with an intake capacity of 50 students in the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education from the academic session 2026-27. It also adopted the Statutes governing the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme under NEP-2020 applicable to the B P E S. programme.

The adoption of Statutes governing the Five-Year Integrated Undergraduate-Postgraduate Programmes in the Faculty of Mathematical Sciences from the academic session 2025-26 were also endorsed.

The Syndicate also endorsed the introduction of Four-Year Undergraduate Programmes in Political Science and Sociology, besides One-Year/ Two-Year Postgraduate Programmes in Political Science and Sociology under NEP-2020 at the Poonch Campus from the academic session 2026-27.

The meeting endorsed the establishment of a Translation Cell in the Centre for Distance and Online Education. The meeting granted permanent affiliation in favour of Government Degree College, Surankote, and also endorsed the constitution of inspection panels for periodic inspection of Government permanent affiliated colleges in accordance with University norms.

The Syndicate further endorsed the merger of Government B Sc Nursing College, Gangyal with Government Nursing College, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, and its rechristening as Government B.Sc. Nursing College, Jammu, in pursuance of Government orders.

A significant academic decision taken by the Syndicate was the approval of the constitution of a separate Faculty of Earth Sciences, comprising the Departments of Geology, Geography, and Remote Sensing and GIS, along with the creation of the office of the Dean, Faculty of Earth Sciences. The Syndicate also endorsed the constitution of a Faculty of Trans-disciplinary Studies (FTS) in JU with two constituent units, namely the School of Trans-disciplinary Studies (STS) and the Skill Incubation Innovation Entrepreneurship Development Centre (SIIEDC).

The Syndicate also considered and endorsed the commencement of B Tech Programme in Electronics and Communication Engineering at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Kathua Campus, from the academic session 2026-27.

The Syndicate also endorsed the intake of students for One-Year Postgraduate Programmes under NEP-2020 for the academic session 2026-27 and the introduction of Five-Year Integrated Undergraduate-Postgraduate Programmes at Bhaderwah Campus on the pattern already being followed in the University.

The meeting further endorsed the adoption of UGC Regulations, 2022 governing Twinning, Joint Degree and Dual Degree Programmes with Foreign Higher Educational Institutions.

The B Com programme through the Centre for Distance and Online Education under the Non-Collegiate Women Education Board on the pattern of the programme being offered at Bhaderwah Campus was also endorsed. It also endorsed the revised Statutes governing the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme-Design Your Degree (FYUGP-DYD) from the academic session 2026-27.

While addressing the Syndicate members, Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai expressed confidence that the decisions taken during the meeting would further strengthen the University's academic ecosystem and create greater opportunities for students and faculty alike.

Earlier, Registrar Dr Neeraj Sharma presented various agenda items before the Syndicate. The meeting was attended by Prof Chandra Bhushan Sharma, Vice Chancellor, Vinoba Bhave University Hazaribag, Jharkhand; Prof Sunita Singh Sen Gupta, Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi; Mahesh Dass, Director General Codes, Finance Department, J&K Government; Dr Subash Chander, Special Secretary, Higher Education Department; Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Dean Research Studies; Prof Sangita Gupta, Dean Planning and Development; Prof J P Singh Joorel, Dean Academic Affairs; Prof Meena Sharma, Dean Faculty of Sciences; Prof Manju Jamwal, Dean Faculty of Law; Prof Aneesa Shafi, Dean Colleges Development, University of Kashmir; Prof Zulfiqar Ali Bhat, Dean School of Applied Science & Technology, University of Kashmir; Prof Iffat Hassan Shah, Principal, GMC-Srinagar, Kashmir; Prof Parvez Ahmad, HoD, Geography & Disaster Management, KU; Prof Rajeev Rattan, HoD Education, JU; Dr Javid Iqbal Zarger, Principal, GDC Doda and Dr Jasbir Singh, Principal, GDC Poonch.