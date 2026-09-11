JU strengthens industry-academia collaboration through CITES&ET

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: In a significant step towards strengthening industry-academia engagement, Manish Vij, Managing Partner, Smile Group and Founder, Vaana Ventures, announced three major collaborative initiatives with the Centre for IT Enabled Services & Emerging Technologies (CITES&ET), University of Jammu, during an interactive session held at the Centre.

The initiatives include a Startup Conclave under the Start-up & Innovation Vertical of CITES&ET, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors and innovators; a Structured Mentorship Programme for Startups, aimed at providing sustained, hands-on guidance to student and campus-based ventures; and a Joint Artificial Intelligence Project under the Capacity Building & Training Vertical of the Centre, focusing on AI-driven research, skills and capacity development.

Advertisement

Prof Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, reaffirmed the University's commitment to developing CITES & ET as a state-of-the-art centre equipped with advanced technological infrastructure and contemporary facilities. He said the Centre would serve as a key institutional platform for technology-driven innovation, industry engagement, entrepreneurship and research, in keeping with the University's vision of becoming a future-ready institution.

Speaking at the session, Mr Vij stressed the importance of developing specialised, micro-level expertise that can be applied across disciplines, observing that specialised knowledge creates greater impact when integrated with multiple domains.

Speaking on the upcoming Engineering Kitchen, Mr Vij envisioned that CITES&ET is evolving beyond a conventional IT services centre into a dynamic hub for technology, innovation, experimentation and Artificial Intelligence.

Prof Dheer Singh, Director, ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal, and Dr Neeraj Sharma, Registrar, University of Jammu, also graced the session.

Dr Guneet Singh Sudan, Director, CITES&ET, presented the Centre's vision and roadmap, highlighting key initiatives across technology, research, entrepreneurship, digital transformation, and capacity building.

Jaswinder Kour, Service & Development Engineer, CITES&ET, outlined the Centre's six strategic verticals.

The proceedings were conducted by Dr Jasleen Kaur. The event was attended by Prof Alka Sharma, Director, SIIEDC; Prof Amisha Gupta, Director, Business School; Prof Pankaj Kumar, Director, USIC; Prof Gurjeet Kaur; Prof Komal Nagar; Prof Jatinder Manhas; Dr Farah Chaudhary; Dr Koshika Sharma; Tanv Sharma, AR CITES&ET; Narender Anthal; Vinod Parihar, along with staff members of CITES&ET.