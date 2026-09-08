JU set for 58th Foundation Day; VC outlines University’s roadmap

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 7: As the University of Jammu is all set to celebrate its 58th Foundation Day tomorrow, Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai highlighted the University’s academic achievements and expansion roadmap.

Talking to media persons during a curtain raiser luncheon, Prof Rai said the Foundation Day is not merely an occasion to look back at the University's journey, but also an opportunity to reflect on the institution it seeks to become in the years ahead.

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Highlighting the growing response to the University's academic programmes, the Vice-Chancellor said that admissions have nearly doubled from around 1,400 last year to more than 2,800 this year, which reflects growing relevance of the academic programmes being introduced by the University and the confidence being shown by students in the institution.

He said the research impact of the University has also shown significant growth, with annual citations increasing from 944 in 2022 to 10,549 in 2025. Ph D admissions have also increased from 133 in 2024-25 to 177 in 2025-26, registering an increase of around 33 per cent, he added.

Referring to infrastructure expansion, Prof Rai informed that several major infrastructure projects are underway, including the Innovation Tower, building for the Department of Journalism & Media Studies, multipurpose halls and shooting range, C-Type quarters and extensions of Administrative and Academic Blocks.

Prof Rai said that while the University is embracing new technologies and emerging disciplines, it is equally committed to preserving India's knowledge traditions and the cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. He referred to the establishment of the Aurobindo Gyan Kendra, the Gandhian Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies, and the University Council's approval for the Centre for Regional Studies, Culture, Dialects & Emotional Intelligence of Jammu & Kashmir (CRCD&EI).

Highlighting student-centric initiatives, Vice Chancellor said the University is using sports, literature, music, street theatre, awareness programmes and community participation to engage students with important social issues.

Outlining the University's future direction, Prof Rai said the next phase would place greater emphasis on skilling, entrepreneurship, start-ups and academic flexibility. He said that the University's vision is to emerge as an institution that is academically strong, research-driven and technologically enabled, while remaining deeply connected with the society, languages and cultural traditions of Jammu and Kashmir.

The media interaction was attended by Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Dean Research Studies; Prof J P Singh Joorel, Dean Academic Affairs; Prof Sangeeta Gupta, Dean Planning and Development; Prof Prakash Chand Antahal, Dean Students Welfare; Dr Neeraj Sharma, Registrar, JU. The event was conducted by Mansi Mantoo, Media Officer under the supervision of Prof Dushyant Rai, Convenor, Press and Media Committee.