JU promotes unity through Regional Studies

Excelsior Correspondent

Accession Day commemorates a defining moment in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, when Maharaja Hari Singh, the then ruler of the princely state, signed the Instrument of Accession in 1947, marking its accession to the Indian Union. It is a day to rejoice in our shared history, celebrate unity and renew our hopes for a brighter future for Jammu and Kashmir. This Day reminds the youth of Jammu and Kashmir of the importance of unity and integrity and their responsibility to build a peaceful, progressive and prosperous future for the nation.

While Accession Day celebrates the spirit of shared belonging and togetherness, the University of Jammu's recent initiative to establish a Research Centre for Regional Studies, Culture, Dialects and Emotional Intelligence in J&K seeks to deepen this bond by preserving the region's diverse cultural heritage, dialects and collective experiences-reminding us that unity is strengthened when we understand, respect and celebrate our diversity and history.

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At the 89th University Council meeting held on 16th January 2026, the University Council of the University of Jammu approved the establishment of Centre for Regional Studies, Culture, Dialects and Emotional Intelligence in J&K. The Centre aims to promote research and understanding of Jammu and Kashmir's rich regional heritage, cultural traditions, dialects and social identities. It aims to document and preserve indigenous knowledge, explore the emotional and cultural dimensions of human inter personal relationships and foster dialogue across communities.

This Centre assumes particular significance in today's times, when rapid social change, evolving identities and generational shifts make the preservation of cultural heritage and the understanding of regional experiences increasingly important. Its purpose extends beyond documenting history, traditions and dialects; it seeks to understand the emotions, lived experiences, aspirations and shared memories that shape communities and their sense of belonging.

These objectives are closely aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary education & research, the preservation of India's rich cultural heritage, the promotion of Indian languages, and the integration of local knowledge into the broader educational framework. The Centre's transdisciplinary approach shall endeavour to provide an important platform for bringing together the humanities, social sciences, linguistics, psychology and other disciplines to address complex cultural and societal questions.

In this context, the University Council advised the University of Jammu to collaborate with other universities and higher educational institutions across the country to develop the Centre into a Centre of Excellence. Such collaborations would facilitate joint research, academic exchanges, knowledge sharing and comparative regional studies, while encouraging the participation of faculty, researchers and students from diverse disciplines and institutions. This approach would further the NEP's vision of fostering a vibrant research ecosystem, promoting institutional collaboration and connecting regional knowledge with national academic priorities.

The University of Jammu has planned to establish the Centre near the Dhanvantri Library on the University campus, adjacent to the Gandhian Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies. The tendering process for the building has already been initiated, and the work is expected to be allotted shortly. The Centre's first programme, "Buzargoin Ki Baat, Yuvaaon Ke Saath," will soon be organized at the University of Jammu to foster intergenerational dialogue and connect youth with the wisdom, experiences and cultural heritage of elders.

Land allotted to University of Jammu at Bemina, Budgam, Kashmir shall be used to develop a sub-office of University of Jammu to facilitate research activities with respect to regional studies, Culture, Dialects and Emotional Intelligence under the umbrella of this Centre. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the University's institutional journey, extending its research outreach and collaboration and the documentation and preservation of the Jammu &Kashmir's rich cultural, linguistic and social heritage.

Developmental works at Bemina are progressing rapidly. The installation of a 200 KVA transformer with a dedicated power line, provision of a water connection, laying of the water supply pipeline and macadamisation of the approach road leading to the University campus have been completed. These works have been facilitated by the support and cooperation of various government departments, with financial assistance of ?1.25 crore through the Union Territory grants and District Adminstration (Budgam) Capex Grants.

Prefabricated structures have also been installed, and the surrounding ground has been filled. The University of Jammu has invested approximately only Rs.99 lacs from its own resources in these developmental works at the site. The Executing Agency of these projects is District Office, Budgam, through R&B, J&K Govt.The proposal for earth filing and allied works at the Centre shall be undertaken in a phased manner, following the engagement of an Architect, as approved by the Building Committee and the subsequent preparation and finalization of the Master Plan.

As part of the next phase, the University also plans to establish a hostel and guest house to accommodate visiting scholars, researchers and experts. These facilities will support academic exchanges, field-based research and collaborative projects,

The Centre envisages a robust network of collaborations with universities, national research institutions, cultural academies, language and literature bodies, museums, archives and other organisations working in various diverse fields.

Under this Centre, several transdisciplinary research proposals /projects have already been submitted to bodies like Indian Council for Social Science Research etc. by the faculty members of the University .Partnerships with institutions across different states is envisaged which could also enable comparative studies of regional identities and lived experiences, helping situate the cultural richness of Jammu and Kashmir within the wider national context.

It is pertinent to note that the University of Kashmir has been maintaining a sub-office at Bhatindi, Jammu since decades. The facility currently houses a guest house and an administrative office, besides providing support facility to students enrolled in their distance education programmes to fulfill their academic requirements in Jammu.

This institutional context highlights the scope for universities to extend their engagement across regional boundaries and create opportunities for knowledge sharing and cooperation.

As Accession Day invites reflection on history, belonging and the bonds that connect us, this Centre represents a forward-looking academic endeavour: to preserve the region's heritage, understand its diverse experiences and strengthen connections through knowledge, dialogue and mutual respect. It affirms that an appreciation of India's regional identities and cultural diversity is essential to understanding the richness of its shared national heritage.