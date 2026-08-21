JU organizes lecture on Philosophy of Adi Shankaracharya

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: To mark the Indian Philosopher's Day, the Department of Philosophy, University of Jammu (JU), here today, organized a special lecture on 'Philosophy of Shankaracharya and His Contributions to Indian Culture'.

The programme was sponsored by Indian Council of Philosophical Research.

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Prof. Suman Jamwal, Head, Department of History and Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences traced the historical journey of Adi Shankaracharya and highlighted the intellectual and cultural milieu in which his philosophy emerged and developed.

She also highlighted Shankaracharya's wide-ranging contribution to Indian culture through philosophy, literature, art and religious traditions.

Prof. (Retd.) S.P Pandey, Department of Philosophy and Religion, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, was the chief guest.

In his address, Prof. Pandey emphasized the continuing relevance and significance of the philosophy of Adi Shankaracharya.

Prof. Jasbir Singh, Head, Department of Philosophy, welcomed the guests and participants.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Panu Sharma, while the proceedings were conducted by Dr. Ruby Bharti. Dr. Ajai Kumar Mishra coordinated the programme.

The programme was attended by Dr. Madhulika Singh, Dr. Anjum Ara, Dr. Hina S. Abrol, Dr. Suman Verma, Dr. Vijay Laxmi Rai, Dr. Rishikesh Chauhan, other faculty members, research scholars and students of the Departments of Philosophy and History.